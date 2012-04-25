What Do Jack White, Johnny Depp & Face Paint All Have In Common?

Well, besides the fact that both Jack White and Johnny Depp seem to gravitate towards projects where it’s okay to use copious amounts of face paint (White collaborated with Insane Clown Posse to cover Mozart and we all of course remember Depp’s role in Edward Scissorhands), all three will play major roles in Gore Verbinski’s upcoming film The Lone Ranger.

Depp will be playing Tonto in the movie, a part that requires him to wear a bird on his head, feathers in his hair and lots of paint on his face. But just in case you thought the movie wasn’t going to be strange enough, Jack White was tapped to write, produce and record the movie’s soundtrack, which will mark White’s premiere complete movie score.

It’s been a big year for White — his very first solo album, entitled Blunderbuss, hit stores on Tuesday. And since we’ve loved the artist from his very first days as a member of The White Stripes, we’re excited to see the Grammy winning artist making so many moves in the industry, not to mention the fact that we think his sound aesthetic will be a perfect fit for The Lone Ranger, which will debut May 31st, 2013.

Do you like the idea of Jack White composing the music for The Lone Ranger? Or is there another artist you think could do a better job? Let us know in the comments section below!

Photo: Stereogum