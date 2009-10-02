Jack White Directs Dead Weather Music Video

Jack White released his new music video of the Dead Weather single “I Cut Like a Buffalo.” The music video not only features only Jack White, but was directed by him as well. Dead Weather female vocalist Alison Mosshart is absent from the video as she doesn’t sing on this track; for a half second I thought Alison was the belly dancer–the one with her eyes too close together, but no, it’s not her.

Describing the video is a little tricky because it is simultaneously abstract and literal. (Oh, look. See? Literally a cut buffalo. Nothing grey about that… Moving right along…)

Check out the video below: