Jack Harlow Tickets Are Now on Sale & Under $50—Here’s How to Get Another $15 Off While Prices Are Cheap

If you’ve had “First Class” stuck in your head nonstop since it came out, you may want to know how to buy Jack Harlow tickets for his Come Home the Kids Miss You Tour to see him live—and for a discount.

Harlow announced his first concert tour, Come Home the Kids Miss You Tour, in May 2022. “See you soon,” he captioned an Instagram post of the tour’s poster. The tour—which is set to start at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, in September 2022, and end at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, in October 2022—is in support of Harlow’s second studio album, Come Home the Kids Miss You, which was released in May 2022 to positive reviews from publications like Variety. The album features the single, “First Class,” which became Harlow’s first number one song on the Billboard Hot 100 in April 2022.

In an interview with Apple Music One’s Zane Lowe in May 2022, Harlow opened up about his success and how he’s taking advantage of it while it lasts. “The world’s going to turn on me soon. ‘Jack Harlow is the likable guy’ and everybody like… But there’s going to come a time when they turn on me,” he said. “I don’t know what it’s going to be, I don’t know why. I’m not trying to manifest it either. But I’m just saying inevitably that’s what happens. I see sparks of it just like any big artist sees. But all the people that are championing me are going to turn on me. And now I have a good feeling that they’re going to turn back around. I’m starting to realize that humility is just more important than ever right now. Just keeping a hold of that because it’s a long way down if you get with the hype.”

So…where can fans buy Jack Harlow tickets? Read on for how to get Jack Harlow tickets to the Come Home the Kids Miss You Tour while prices are still cheap—and for an additional $15 off.

Where to buy Jack Harlow tickets

Where can fans buy Jack Harlow tickets to the Come Home the Kids Miss You Tour” Pre-sale for the tour started on May 11, 2022, at 10 a.m. local time. General sale opened three days later on May 13, 2022, at 10 a.m. local time, and almost immediately sold out. While most Jack Harlow tickets are sold out Ticketmaster , they’re still on sale on trusted resale sites like Stub Hub and Vivid Seats, which offers $15 off of orders of $125 or more with the code SC15—a 12 percent savings. Read on for how to buy Jack Harlow tickets so you don’t miss his Come Home the Kids Miss You Tour.

Visit Stubhub.com and search for “Jack Harlow“ Sort by Date, Distance and Price Select the Event Date of your choice To filter your options, check off fields for Sort By Lowest Price, Best Value and Best Seats in the sidebar Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy Jack Harlow’s Come Home the Kids Miss You Tour!

Visit Vividseats.com and search for “Jack Harlow“ Filter by City to find performance dates in your area Select Find Tickets To sort by price, click either “Sort by Price” in the top bar or toggle the price scale to the range you want to buy from. For $15 off of $125 or more, use the code SC15 at checkout Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy Jack Harlow’s Come Home the Kids Miss You Tour!

What are Jack Harlow’s Come Home the Kids Miss You Tour dates?

What are Jack Harlow’s Come Home the Kids Miss You Tour dates? Harlow’s Come Home the Kids Miss You Tour will run for 22 dates and will start at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, on September 6, 2022, and end at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on October 16, 2022. See Jack Harlow’s full Come Home the Kids Miss You Tour dates below.

September 6, 2022 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium

September 8, 2022 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

September 10, 2022 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

September 11, 2022 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

September 13, 2022 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

September 17, 2022 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

September 20, 2022 – Inglewood, CA – The KIA Forum

September 23, 2022 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

September 24, 2022 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

September 25, 2022 – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum

September 27, 2022 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center

September 28, 2022 – Denver, CO – 1STBANK Center

September 30, 2022 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

October 1, 2022 – Chicago, IL – Credit Union 1 Arena

October 2, 2022 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre

October 5, 2022 – Toronto, ON – Coca-Cola Coliseum

October 8, 2022 – Philadelphia, PA – The Liacouras Center

October 9, 2022 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

October 11, 2022 – Washington DC – The Anthem

October 14, 2022 – Miami, FL – PFL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

October, 15, 2022 – Tampa, FL – Yuengling Center

October 16, 2022 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

What is Jack Harlow’s Come Home the Kids Miss You Tour set list?

What is Jack Harlow’s Come Home the Kids Miss You Tour set list? Harlow’s Come Home the Kids Miss You Tour set list won’t be known until his first concert at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, on September, 6, 2022. However, it’s expected that most of the set list will include songs from Harlow’s second studio album, Come Home the Kids Miss You, which was released in May 2022 and received positive reviews from publications like Variety, Clash and Rolling Stone. The album also features collaborations with artists like Pharrell Williams, Drake, Justin Timberlake and Lil Wayne.

In an interview with Apple Music One’s Zane Lowe in May 2022, Harlow revealed that Drake, Jay-Z and Kanye West are his musical inspirations. “We’ve had our talks. But more than anything, I just take notes from him [Drake] on his actions. He’s leaving a blueprint behind, you know what I’m saying?” he said. “The same way Jay left a blueprint. Same way Ye left a blueprint. He’s creating a blueprint that you don’t have to… It’s not rocket science to follow. You can just see, okay, these are some great decisions. You just see it.”

He continued, “And so I just pull from the playbook of all the legends where it resonates with me. Ye is a huge one for me, just resonates with me massively. I see what he did. But I think it all just comes from just being the route of just not being a street artist. Because it’s just something so traditionally street about this genre. And if you’re not street… I’m not the first artist to come through that isn’t that. And so inevitably I’m going to take notes. Any comparisons I see, it’s inevitable where there’s a cloth, you know what I’m saying? This is just what comes with it.”

Harlow responded to claims he’s an “industry plant” who didn’t work for his success. “My career had very humble beginnings, that’s why anytime I see my name associated with anything like ‘industry plant,’ it makes me so proud to really be able to say that I’m like, out of everyone in the game right now, one of the furthest from it,” he said. “I didn’t skip any steps, bro, like I did steps none of these kids did.” He continued, “I talk about it on records, but I did open mics, I did South by Southwest, I did A3C, I did showcases with no one there. My first tour, I went to Madison, Wisconsin, did a bar with eight people in it, like I felt those feelings of not being the guy at all.Yeah, bravado on record, but then I’m going around and finding out I’m not the guy. I felt all, I did this, but it’s like you said, once you’re there in this bubble, and if people didn’t see any of that, they’re like, ‘Where’d he come from? Wow, he just got it dropped in his lap.'”

See the full track list for Come Home the Kids Miss You below.

“Talk of the Town” Young Harleezy” “I’d Do Anything to Make You Smile” “First Class” “Dua Lipa” “Side Piece” “Movie Star” (featuring Pharrell Williams) “Lil Secret” “I Got a Shot” “Churchill Downs” (featuring Drake) “Like a Blade of Grass” “Parent Trap” (featuring Justin Timberlake) “Poison” (featuring Lil Wayne) “Nail Tech” “State Fair”

Who are Jack Harlow’s Come Home the Kids Miss You Tour opening acts?

Who are Jack Harlow’s Come Home the Kids Miss You Tour opening acts? City Girls will open for Harlow’s Come Home the Kids Miss You Tour. City Girls—who consist of Yung Miami and JT—are best known for their songs “Twerk,” featuring Cardi B, and “Act Up” from their 2018 debut album, Girl Code. City Girls released their second album, City on Lock, in 2020. See below for the dates the City Girls will be performing at on Jack Harlow’s Come Home the Kids Miss You Tour.

9/6 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium

9/8 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

9/10 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

9/11 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

9/13 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

9/17 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

9/20 – Inglewood, CA – The KIA Forum

9/23 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

9/24 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

9/25- Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum

9/27 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center

9/28 – Denver, CO – 1STBANK Center

9/30 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

10/1 – Chicago, IL – Credit Union 1 Arena

10/2 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre

10/5 – Toronto, ON – Coca-Cola Coliseum

10/8 – Philadelphia, PA – The Liacouras Center

10/11 – Washington DC – The Anthem

10/14 – Miami, FL – PFL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

10/1 5 Tampa, FL – Yuengling Center

10/16 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Jack Harlow tickets to the Come Home the Kids Miss You Tour are available on Stub Hub and Vivid Seats. Use code SC15 on Vivid Seats for $15 off.

