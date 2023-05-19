Who Is Jack Harlow Dating Now? He Asks His Romances To Sign NDAs Beforehand

Scroll To See More Images

He’s the imaginary boyfriend of countless fans worldwide, but Jack Harlow’s dating history is for him to know, them to maybe consult a lawyer on, and us to clue together.

With his bouncy chestnut curls and baby blues, Harlow has gathered a passionate fanbase for his infectious raps and humility. But as it turns out, the more famous he’s got the more cautious he’s become about who he lets into his personal life…and bedroom. In an interview with GQ Hype in October 2021, he said: “I love women and dating is good. It’s funny, the bigger you get the more opportunities you have. But, ironically enough, you close up a little as the stakes are higher. So a girl I would have invited back to my hotel three years ago, I wouldn’t do it now. There’s also a stigma around it. I remember when I was younger and seeing artists bigger than me talking about how there were girls that wanted him just because he was a rapper. I thought that was so cool. I couldn’t wait till girls wanted me just because I became an artist.”

He continued, explaining how he wrote “21C/Delta” which features lyrics about signing an NDA (non-disclosure agreement). “The lyrics go: ‘First name, last name, date of birth / make a bad bitch sign the paperwork…’ But it’s a real thing,” he told GQ, then confirmed that he asks his dates to sign an NDA. Yes, seriously. “Before [they come into the room],” he explained. “But sometimes it’s just to hang out. And that’s solely to establish the idea that, ‘Hey, my texts aren’t meant for your friends.’ Our time together is for us. And I present it, like, ‘Hey, listen, if you don’t want to sign this you don’t have to. This is a unique situation. And if you don’t want to do it that’s totally fine, but this is what needs to happen for us to be able to hang out. I just want us to hang out; I don’t want this to be a thing on the internet.’” Fair enough.

Who is Jack Harlow dating?

Jack Harlow is dating… well, nobody as of May 2023 that we know of. He’s apparently enjoying being single but here’s who he’s been linked with in the past.

Dua Lipa (2022)

Dua Lipa and Jack Harlow were dating, according to sources quoted in Page Six, saying the pair had been in “constant communication” in November 2022. According to one insider, he “was very interested in her, and was going to strongly pursue [a relationship].” The source said he even flew to New York after her appearance at the Z100 Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden on Friday, December 9.

Harlow actually has a song on his 2022 album, Come Home the Kids Miss You, named after her, which was released in May. The 24-year-old revealed at the time he’d FaceTimed her to get “her blessing”. On The Breakfast Club podcast, he revealed that she hadn’t publicly responded to the song but privately, he reached out to her. “I played it for her because I didn’t want her to be blindsided by it or feel creeped out or anything,” he said. “If she’d said, ‘I hate it, I don’t want it to come out,’ it wouldn’t have come out.” He was then asked if he “fancied” her. “I admire her,” Harlow responded with a boyish grin. “When the song comes out, I think she’ll grow to appreciate it even more.”

Saweetie (2021)

Fans were sent into a meltdown when rumors began circulating that Jack Harlow and Saweetie had sparked up a romance. The two met on the red carpet at the 2021 BET Awards. Harlow, who had previously been featured in a remix of her “Tap In” hit, decided to interrupt her interview with The Shade Room. In a viral video clip, the “Dupa Lipa” singer is seen walking up to Saweetie and shaking her hand while introducing himself. “I’m Jack,” to which she quickly responds, “I know.”

“You don’t like getting caught off guard,” Harlow added, to which the “Best Friend” singer replied, “Why are you shaking?” They laughed and he continued on the carpet but there was no confirmation that the two ever dated.

Addison Rae (2021)

Once again in 2021, Harlow sparked dating rumors with Addison Rae, but they were quickly quelled her on social media. Rae took to Twitter to clarify her relationship status, tweeting, “I’m single.”

It all started when the popular Instagram account, TikTok Room, posted what they believed was evidence that Rae was in a relationship with Harlow at the boxing match. The account claimed that they spotted Rae’s hand on the rapper in a series of photos shared from the event but obviously, that was all smoke and mirrors.

