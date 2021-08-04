The Topless Model Seen With Princess Eugenie’s Husband Just Apologized For Their ‘Improper’ Pictures

Explaining herself. A friend just addressed some recent photos in which she’s pictured topless with Princess Eugenie‘s husband Jack Brooksbank on a yacht. According to the businessman’s pal, the photos were taken out of context.

The woman in question, former model Erica Pelosini, spoke to The Daily Mail on Wednesday, August 4 to set the record straight on the photos. The British paper obtained the snaps just days earlier, which showed Brooksbank, 35, on board a yacht surrounded by bikini-clad women. “I usually never go topless, but my bikini got wet and I decided to take it off. I know it does not look right for Jack and his family,” the ex-model, 35, admitted. “I felt very bad for them when I saw the images of him surrounded by three women because his wife was not there,” she added, referring to Princess Eugenie, 31.

Pelosini went on to extend an apology to the royal, confessing that it was not “appropriate” for her to be topless around Brooksbank. “It led people to make improper suggestions and jump to conclusions and it’s very hurtful that people are thinking this,” she said. “I’m very sorry if I caused any embarrassment to Princess Eugenie and Jack. It wasn’t appropriate for me to be topless.”

According to Pelosini, she and Princess Eugenie’s husband were only on the yacht as “friends” and “colleagues,” along with the other two women on board: fashion ambassador Maria Buccellati, and former Glamour magazine editor Rachel Zalis. “Jack is a very dear friend of mine and I have known him for a number of years. He’s also good friends with the other two women,” Pelosini noted. “It’s very upsetting for me that people could be thinking the wrong things. We were just a group of friends enjoying a beautiful Italian summer day.”

“Jack was speaking about his baby and showing us pictures of him,” the former model continued, referring to his and Princess Eugenie’s baby, August. “He looked adorable. He’s a very proud father. One day he told us he was very sad to be away from Princess Eugenie and his son,” she shared.

Brooksbank, who married Princess Eugenie in October 2018, reportedly told Pelosini “there’s nothing to worry about” after the photos were published by The Daily Mail. “I felt that he has a strong relationship with his wife. She knows that nothing was going on,” Pelosini insisted. “She knows that he was with some female friends having fun and that she can trust him.”