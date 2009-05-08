Jack Black, NPH and Jason Segel: Using Humor to Raise Awareness for Cancer this Mother’s Day

The Governator, Jack Black, and the boys from How I Met Your Mother (Neil Patrick Harris, Jason Segel, and Josh Radnor) have all stepped out to participate in the Men For Women Now campaign for the Noreen Fraser Foundation. Using their starpower, both in the political and entertainment arenas, these men are urging people to go to MenForWomenNow.com to send a video e-card to you mother, wife, sister, daughter, or friend to persuade you that this Mother’s Day a “a mammogram and pap smear might be a better gift than perfume and candy”.

“I know how busy we all are and it’s easy to put our health on the back burner. Early detection today is as close as we can get to a cure, so women need to make their health a priority and get a mammogram and pap smear,” said Noreen Fraser, founder of the Noreen Fraser Foundation for women’s cancers.

To send an e-card to a loved on this Mother’s Day, starring either Jack Black, Jason Segel, Neil Patrick Harris, Josh Radnor, Gavin DeGraw, or the Arnold, click here