J.Woww Looks Hot? Justin Bieber Is Man Of The Year!

Photo: D Dipasupil, FilmMagic
SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE!
- J. Woww looks weirdly pretty and normal to shill a GNC product. She best not go getting all classy on us. (Getty)
- Former StyleCaster intern and professional Man Repeller (I mean, hardly, have you seen her?) Leandra Medine was featured in the New York Times. Proving she deserves to be there, catch this quote about a guy who would dig a Man Repeller: “She has so much confidence and she still looks great despite the fact that I dont know where her crotch starts in those pants.”(NYT)
- Freja Beha Erichsen is shot with the cutest bebe for a Harry Winston campaign. (Design Scene)
- DVF explained how she created the Wrap dress to Bravo’s Andy, It was Nixons daughter Julie, and she made a speech and she wore a little wrap top with a matching skirt, and I thought that was really nice and thats when I decided actually to attach it and turn it into a dress. (Bravo)
- Justin Bieber was named one of Time‘s People Who Matter 2010. I have nothing else to say about this. (Time)
- Joseph Altuzarra joins the male desginers in drag revolution by donning a dress of his own design in W. He actually looks adorable in it . (Fashionologie)
- Rumer Willis is going to star in an ad campaign for Badgley Mischka. Nothing in that sentence makes sense. (HuffPo)
DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET TWEET
- RT @crampell [Catherine Rampell by bunnyBISOUS] when patrick kennedy’s 8th term ends next month, it’ll be first time since 1947 that no kennedy holds public office http://nyti.ms/hSeMI4 Fact of the day.
- RT @littleylittley [Gregory Littley] ok…”Pot smoking surpasses tobacco use among teens for first time since 1981″ Is it weird that that sounds like good news?
- RT @vogue_london Take a look at Alexa Chung’s style evolution, from T4 presenter to fashion icon: http://bit.ly/fDEcSr That sounds fun actually.
- RT @THELOVEMAGAZINE Traditional French Xmas desserts at Vanessa Bruno cocktail. J’adore. http://plixi.com/p/63329837 Looks delightful, non?