J.Mendel Resort 2010

Giles Mendel designed his first resort collection for J.Mendel and it looks great. The collection fits right in line with J.Mendel’s balance of everything pretty and classic. Ocean waves inspired the draped and layered feminine dresses. While Mendel is known for his dresses, I instantly fell in love with the white short menswear inspired tux. When everyone shows up at tomorrow’s Whitney Art Party in Herve Leger bandage dresses, this is what I’d want to be wearing.

