You’re About To See This 3-in-1 Designer ‘It’ Bag Everywhere This Summer

Part of being a fashion enthusiast (read: someone with a shopping problem), is keeping a diligent pulse on trends. You pride yourself on being the first person in your friend group to have whatever item is up next on a trend report—whether that’s a pair of platform loafers, a DIY micro-mini skirt or whatever else the season’s hottest accessory may be. For me, this means having the next “It” bag hanging from my arm before it’s reached peak popularity.

I’m calling it here and now, you will be seeing this J Marc Collection bag by Marc Jacobs everywhere this summer. And I don’t just mean all over your Instagram feed (though it will be there too).

The J Marc shoulder bag is the fashion equivalent of “get a girl who can do both” but instead of doing just both, it does three things at once. No, the secret to the designer bag isn’t in some hidden compartment but in the versatility of the interchangeable straps.

Going out to dinner at a hotspot in the city? You’re going to need a trendy shoulder bag that hangs glamorously from a chain to go with the platform heels you’re wearing. The J Marc bag is just that. Planning on a vacation abroad? You’ll want a comfortable cross-body bag to carry throughout the trip. The J Marc bag strikes again. And what about that wedding invite hanging on your fridge? I probably don’t have to tell you that the J Marc bag also converts into a formal clutch.

This bag silhouette is incredible because it looks great with all three strap options and therefore will have great longevity from trend to timeless. Speaking of timeless, the face of the J Marc collection is none other than the iconic actress, Winona Ryder. In the Marc Jacobs campaign photos, Winona Ryder is styled in archival pieces from the designer’s collection paired with the new J Marc bag: the perfect marriage of old and new to create a cool, classic style.

Winona Ryder is seen holding the bag in a bright green color but with seven different colorways, there are plenty of more neutral options if you prefer to take more of a minimalist approach. Beyond the shade of your bag, you’re also able to choose from various sizes and shapes including the Snapshot bag or a mini compact wallet. As long as the style you choose includes the signature interlocking J clasp, you’re on the right track.

The J Marc Shoulder Bag in Black

If you were a fan of the infamous Marc by Marc Jacobs Q Natasha Crossbody bag (you know, the black leather bag with gold hardware and the foldover zipper that was all the rage in 2014), then the J Marc Shoulder Bag in black is the ultimate grown-up upgrade.

The J Marc Shoulder Bag in Yellow

If you haven’t started dopamine dressing, let this yellow shoulder bag bring you into a world of color. This bag is what I consider a “statement staple” because it will go with everything, even though it’s bright.

The Croc-Embossed Snapshot

The croc-embossed leather on this Snapshot bag brings the entire look up a level. Like the J Marc Shoulder Bag, this style can also be worn as a crossbody with a detachable strap.

The Glam Shot Mini Compact

The perfect gift doesn’t exi—oh wait, it does. This mini wallet comes in 10 different colors so there’s bound to be a shade for every important person in your life—or you know, just get one for yourself (you deserve it!).



