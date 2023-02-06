J-Lo Turned The Grammys Into A Fashionable Date Night With Ben Affleck

Scroll To See More Images

Do you have a Sunday date night tradition? Maybe you order a pizza and watch a movie. Maybe tonight you switched a movie for the 2023 Grammy Awards. If that’s how you spent your Sunday evening, you’re in good company—Jennifer Lopez and her husband Ben Affleck made an appearance as a couple at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards this evening. The duo skipped the red carpet and went straight for the plush award show seating arrangements to settle in for a night of incredible live music. It’s just like your evening except instead of sweatpants, J-Lo wore a gown. Jennifer Lopez’s Grammy Awards look for 2023 had all the glitz and glam of a high-fashion runway.

Jennifer Lopez first made an appearance this evening at the Grammy Awards when she stepped out onto the stage to present the first award of the night, Best Pop Vocal Album. Spoiler alert: the win went to Harry Styles for his album Harry’s House. Even with so much star power on the stage at once, J-Lo’s gown still managed to shine bright.

The singer wore a dark blue gown with so many details, it’s going to take some time to break them down. For starters, the gown featured cascading rows of crystals in place of traditional sleeves—a detail that continued down the body of the dress.

Next, in typical J-Lo fashion, the dress included a thigh-high slit showing off the 52-year-old’s killer-toned legs (which were being boosted by sky-high platform heels). Moving on, the dress had a sheer train that swept on the floor behind her as she presented the award—oh, the train also included multiple layers of ruffles.

And last, but certainly not least, Jennifer Lopez’s neck, ears and hands were dripping with diamonds and sapphire gems. If you tuned into the award show, you may have noticed that J-Lo was twinning in midnight blue with Taylor Swift.

Jennifer Lopez managed to snap a selfie on the way to the award show and posted it to her Instagram feed shortly after presenting the award with the simple caption, “Hi #Grammys”.

Based on her Instagram photo tags, Jennifer Lopez’s ride-or-die glam crew can be credited with her hair and makeup for tonight’s look. Chris Appleton, J-Lo’s long-time hairstylist, styled her bronde hair into long loose waves with the front pieces pinned tightly behind her ears. J-Lo’s makeup look can be credited to popular celebrity makeup artist, Mary Phillips. Phillips is currently going viral on TikTok for her reverse technique of layering foundation over contour, concealer, bronzer, etc as the last step of the glam process.

Since this is date night for J-Lo, we must not forget who gets a front-row seat to her glam for the evening. Ben Affleck wore a classic black three-piece suit to the awards. The couple danced the night away next to their seatmates, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Lauren Hashian—double dates are always more fun anyway. Between the fabulous outfits, incredible music talent and what I’m assuming is an open bar, it’s going to be hard for Ben Affleck to top these plans next week for Valentine’s Day.