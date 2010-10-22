J.Lo Frolicks With Her Babies; LaLohan In Rehab For Like, Ever

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE!
- J.Lo was with her bebes frolicking for Gucci Kids on the beach which is actually really cute. (Gucci)
- You can’t keep a face like Natalia Vodianova’s hidden in fashion for long. After the beauty took a turn in Clash of the Titans, she is about to go big time with a leading role in a new film starring Jonathan Rhys Meyers based on the novel Belle du Seigneur. (Vogue UK)
- Lindsey Wixson who is only 16 is the new face of Versace fragrances. (WWD)
- LaLohan is back in rehab until January 3. That is way more than 28 days. (Just Jared)
- Tyson Ritter of the band All American Rejects has customized a TOPMAN suit that is being auctioned to benefit his charity, Dont Hate on Haiti. The suit has been hand stenciled and signed by members of the Warp tour. Be the coolest kid you know and start bidding! (Don’t Hate On Haiti)
DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET TWEET!
- RT @InStyle Tennis ace Maria Sharapova is engaged! http://ht.ly/2XP6c To a basketball player by the way. Those kids will be lucky to hit 5 feet…
- RT @OscarPRGirl a little known talent of excellent publicists: we know celebrity shoe sizes by heart Yes, but do you know mine?
- RT @COACD [Confessions of a Casting Director] Bringing you KORI RICHARDSON!!! #ThrowbackFridays http://twitpic.com/2zt7sp Where’d she go?
- RT @themoment Fashion IQ Test: Who started designing shoes for his father’s line called Mr. Seymour? A) Stuart Weitzman B) Sam Edelman C) Kurt Geiger Ugh, these Times questions make me feel stup-it.
- RT @Jess_Stam [model Jessica Stam] I want to hand hug with Bruce Jenner. Because he has to hang with so many annoying chicks all the time?
TRIPLE SHOT: WATCH IT!