Jason Wu Dropped An Affordable, Size-Inclusive New Line & I’m Living For It

I am on a faux leather KICK right now, and I’ve been scouring the internet for all the essentials: outerwear, pants, skirts—if it can be made to look like leather, I want it on my body. Luckily, one of my favorite designers just launched a new, more affordable brand with QVC, and I’m happy to report that J Jason Wu is all aboard the faux leather train. Just wait ’til you peep the green trench (!).

If you’re at all familiar with Jason Wu’s namesake label, you’ll recognize his classic style channeled into the new J Jason Wu line. Only now, you can get those similar styles at a super-affordable price point, and a wide variety of sizes. I’m talking 0-32, baby! Wu has championed size-inclusive fashion for years, and he’s launched collaborations with Eloquii and Kohls in the past, so it’s no surprise that QVC tapped him to create a truly gorgeous collection.

Rachel Ungaro, vice president and general merchandise manager of Apparel for QVC and HSN, praised Wu for his vision in a statement about the collection: “Jason understands how to dress and style women of all sizes; his aesthetic aligns with our goal of celebrating all body-types through chic and affordable fashion for everybody.”

In a post on Instagram, Wu stressed the importance of the collection as a gateway to what he calls every day glamour. “Each piece is designed to be lived in-injecting special details into wardrobe staples that can take you anywhere,” he explains. And once you see the lineup, you’ll agree!

The entire J Jason Wu range is available on QVC now, and you can shop our selects (and a hearty dose of chic faux leather) below.

This Fall-Favorite Trench Coat

I’ve been on the hunt for some transitional outerwear, and I think this J Jason Wu Faux-Leather Trench has halted my search. I live for the gorgeous evergreen color, but if you’re looking for something more subtle, it also comes in black.

This Wear-Everywhere Knit

In my humble opinion, when it comes to how many black sweaters is too many, the limit does not exist. This J Jason Wu Cutout Crew Neck Sweater is a welcome addition to my knitwear lineup.

These Day-To-Night Pants

Faux leather is in, and J Jason Wu nails it! These J Jason Wu Faux-Leather Pants are the perfect wide-leg silhouette to dress up and down. The best part? They’re available in sizes 0-32.

This Dreamy Skirt

I’m a sucker for a classic black skirt paired with any and all boots during this time of year, and this J Jason Wu Matte Satin Skirt will fit right into your wardrobe just in time for holiday parties.

This Asymmetrical Top

Tops with some eye-catching details are ideal for your fall and winter Zoom calls (wear sweats on your bottom half!) and this J Jason Wu V-Neck City Knit Crossover Top comes in four different colors. Love it!