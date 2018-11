Object Of Desire

J Dauphin road runner bracelet, $228, at lagarconne.com

Reason #1

As fall comes its time to add a bit of edge to your look.

Reason #2

Because edginess can be very sophisticated, and this bracelet embodies that. Gray is a chic choice, while brass zipper teeth and a chunky buckle add some bite.

Reason #3

Blazers are still the must have-look, and nothing is cooler below a rolled sleeve than a stack of bracelets. Add this to your usual metal to change up the mix.