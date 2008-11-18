J Dauphin–I’m Obsessed

Nothing gives an ensemble edge quite the way strands of long metal chains do, and no one does chains better than J Dauphin. I just discovered the line on online retailer La Garconne, and I can’t get enough. Johanna Dauphin, the 32-year-old Sweden-born designer behind the line has an impressive resume that includes TODS and Fendi. Dauphin launched her eponymous line just last year and is already sold in approximately 80 stores nationwide.

Using Italian leather and sterling silver, she is devoted to old-school, traditional craftsmanship and antique techniques in jewelry-making. Interesting considering how fresh and rock ‘n roll her pieces are. Layer a couple of her necklaces over even a plain-as-can-be LBD and you’ll have yourself a look worthy of Riccardo Tisci’s uber-successful fall 2008 runway show for Givenchy. I’ve already placed my orders. Time for you to do the same.