J.Crew’s New Mens Store

J.Crew’s latest store opened today in SoHo. Hot off the heels of their wildly successful J.Crew Liquor Store in Tribeca, this is their second mens-only store. The concept will be similar in that it focuses on a highly curated selection that fits into J.Crew’s preppy, American style.

According to J.Crew CEO Mickey Drexler, “As we started to develop our men’s business from a design, edited and curated point of view, we felt we couldn’t effectively articulate the assortment in our normal J. Crew store.” Good thing their space at 484 Broadway is 3,406-square-feet.

Really, though, the best news is that 484 Broadway is right next door to Topshop, so your boyfriend has something to occupy himself with while you shop.