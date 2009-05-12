StyleCaster
J.Crew's New Mens Store

J.Crew’s New Mens Store

Elizabeth
by

J.Crew’s latest store opened today in SoHo. Hot off the heels of their wildly successful J.Crew Liquor Store in Tribeca, this is their second mens-only store. The concept will be similar in that it focuses on a highly curated selection that fits into J.Crew’s preppy, American style.

According to J.Crew CEO Mickey Drexler, “As we started to develop our men’s business from a design, edited and curated point of view, we felt we couldn’t effectively articulate the assortment in our normal J. Crew store.” Good thing their space at 484 Broadway is 3,406-square-feet.

Really, though, the best news is that 484 Broadway is right next door to Topshop, so your boyfriend has something to occupy himself with while you shop.

