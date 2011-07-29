J.Crew’s “Looks We Love” Fall Lookbook: Sophisticated Lady

Liu Wen and Jacquelyn Jablonski get all playful and decidedly non-catalogue model like for J.Crew‘s “Looks We Love” lookbook showcasing Fall 2011 wares. With perfect trenches, unexpected color pairings, great knits, bold pants, cool layering and hipster-nerd glasses, it’s all kind of perfect.

I might think I would never own a corduroy shorts suit, but seeing it looks all 70s and work appropriate on Liu kind of makes me want to go for it. Are you a red pants kind of girl, or are you more apt to go blue?