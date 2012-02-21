J. Crew’s Jenna Lyons Resists The Oscars

If you haven’t gathered, we were blown away by J. Crew’s collection last week during Mercedes Benz New York Fashion Week. There wasn’t one outfit we wouldn’t wear (which says a lot). The trousers were to die and the sweaters had us slyly wiping drool off our mouths as we cruised the collection.

With that, we clearly have major respect for J. Crew’s Executive Creative Director, Jenna Lyons. She’s able to execute adorable looks that we can actually wear (even if we’re having a fat day).

In any case, this uber-talented creative resisted curating a one-of-a-kind gown for the Oscars. In a recent interview, she recounted the situation saying “We just got asked to do something for somebody for the Oscars, literally this morning. I said, ‘When are the Oscars? Two weeks? No way.’ We can’t turn samples and make really good-quality clothes on such a tight timeline.”

We love the fact that someone is standing up to the ridiculous timelines designers are expected to adhere to AND adamantly refusing to sacrifice the quality of their work. Plus, what’s worse than having a dress show up on a Worst Dressed List? We think next to nothing.