J.Crew Throws Bright Colors And Prints Into The Mix For Fall

There’s no denying my long-time love affair with J.Crew. One of my first jobs back in high school, my roots with this formerly preppy palace go way back and could probably be quantified as my most successful long-term relationship EVER.

Thankfully my great love affair continues, and it’s sort of par for the course that I would spend Valentine’s Day morning with one of my favorite brands checking out their fall/winter presentation at the tents.

To say I’m crushin’ would be an understatement. J.Crew creative director Jenna Lyons isn’t afraid to mix plaids and prints, bright pops of color OR textures. A layered delight, seeing these clothes just makes you, well…happy.

Check out some of the pics I snapped of my fave looks in the slideshow above and let me know which you’ll be scooping up once summer is over and out!