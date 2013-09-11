J.Crew Spring 2014: Prints, Denim, and Jaw-Dropping Shoes

J.Crew’s bi-annual presentation at Lincoln Center always draws a big crowd—one year, it even drew Beyonce and Solange Knowles to the tents!—and for good reason: the label’s collection is always colorful, cheery, and (perhaps most importantly) wearable. In a lot of ways, walking down the line at J.Crew’s presentation is like shopping a catalog in real life.

The J.Crew fall collection (in stores now) has been less “overstyled” than past seasons, and the direction seems to be holding—to a certain degree—for Spring 2014. To be sure, there are prints in this collection, and fans of J.Crew’s mix-and-match aesthetic will still find florals paired with stripes and sporty tees worn over shimmering evening skirts, as well as a couple of “would you wear it” pieces like painted cargo pants and sequined trousers with a Hawaiian print. But as a whole, the collection feels less overwhelmingly vivid, with lots of white and navy in the mix.

The real show-stoppers in the collection are the shoes. For Spring 2014, J.Crew collaborated with UK-based footwear maven Sophia Webster, and the results are absolutely jaw-dropping—colorful gingham heels with ankle straps, pointy-toe pumps in eye-catching prints, and architectural open-toe heels that candidly defy description (you’ll just have to see for yourself in the gallery above).

The best part is, you’ll be able to shop them all in select J.Crew stores come spring! Cruise through the gallery above and start bookmarking your favorites now.