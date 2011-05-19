J.Crew and Prabal Gurung Join Forces to Adorable Results

I love J.Crew. I love Prabal Gurung. So this is kind of a match made in retail heaven. The CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund runner-up made a limited edition collection for J.Crew much like the collaborations that used to happen with the Gap in seasons past (remember Alex Wang and Doo.Ri’s collection for the mall brand?).

The range of six pieces is available on J.Crew.com now and ranges in price from $395 for dresses to $225 for blouses. It’s romantic and playful and those $198 fit to be tied pants might just be the cutest thing ever. The color ways are also super fresh, with some light turquoise and deep emerald green mixed with pretty pinks. Click through to the site for more pics.

There will be more collections from other designers/CFDA nominees including Eddie Borgo coming soon. Are you into this collab?

Photos courtesy of J.Crew