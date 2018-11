We’ve seen the amazingness that J.Crew has in store for Fall 2011, but I’m more of a here and now girl, and May has some lovely little surprises as well.

From pink pants, to some harem jeans and lots of stripes, it’s all about the mix and match, which sounds just about right. Heloise Guerin models the looks ranging from slouchy khakis to shorts with cropped sweaters. It’s preppy J.Crew-style, which reads a little distressed, a little downtown and totally adorable.