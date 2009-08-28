J.Crew Luciana Minaudiere

Object Of Desire
J. Crew’s Luciana minaudiere, $148, at jcrew.com
Reason #1
Had this clutch been around in the 50s, it’s gold taffeta and black lace detail would have prompted Grace Kelly to tote it around Philadelphia society, or perhaps the glass-jewel closure would have been delicately clasped by one of Sargent’s countesses.
Reason #2
Now we can match it with any outfit, from skinny jeans to fancy party dresses.
Reason #3
As your new Saturday night staple, this retro gem will only be $2.84 each weekend for the next year.