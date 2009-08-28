J.Crew Luciana Minaudiere

Object Of Desire

J. Crew’s Luciana minaudiere, $148, at jcrew.com

Reason #1

Had this clutch been around in the 50s, it’s gold taffeta and black lace detail would have prompted Grace Kelly to tote it around Philadelphia society, or perhaps the glass-jewel closure would have been delicately clasped by one of Sargent’s countesses.

Reason #2

Now we can match it with any outfit, from skinny jeans to fancy party dresses.

Reason #3

As your new Saturday night staple, this retro gem will only be $2.84 each weekend for the next year.