J.Crew Launches Custom #Hashtag Swimwear

The #hashtag has officially left the realm of the Internet and made its way into the real world. The proof: J.Crew‘s new line of swimwear that’s customizable with hashtag phrases up to 10 characters long.
The examples J.Crew gives on its site are rather pretty obvious: #OOOffice, #H8UWinter, and #WetNWild. But the 10-character limit leaves boundless options open (#stunty could be a good one, no?) But really, it’s a cute idea that makes the arduous task of swimsuit- hopping a little more exciting.
To get the custom hashtag, head to the J.Crew Swim shop, choose a monogrammable bathing suit, then call 1-800-562-0258 to place your order. (The swimsuits can only be ordered on the phone, using this number, which isn’t being promoted on the site.)
Additionally, J.Crew launched its Swim Finder today, a brand new platform on which you can search for suits using a multitude of criteria, including color, size, and style all at once, to find exactly what you want in one fell swoop. Check it out!