J.Crew Goes Italian, Lagerfeld’s Nude Shoot?

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

J.Crew Goes to Italy is a film series by award winning filmmaker Douglas Keeve (director of Unzipped) showing now on J.Crew. The three short films follow the brand’s design team as they travel to Italy visiting several celebrated Italian mills and factories that handcraft J.Crew. Sounds like a rough work trip. (J.Crew)

Karl Largerfeld’s shot his #1 male model Baptiste Giabiconi in zee buff for Interview. Boy looks pretty fine, but he’s naked quite often, no? Karl Lagerfeld agrees, saying, Giabiconis lean, athletic physique looks good in clothesand even better out of them. (Interview)



Citigroup put out a trend report that said everyone is going to start dressing like the film True Grit soon. I tend to disagree. (NY Mag)

Michelle Obama wore Prabal Gurung on Oprah and looked pretty, take that CFDA. (Prabal Gurung)

A W writer is totally complaining about how Carine Roitfeld treated her when she asked about her Pucci dress. (Stylite)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET TWEET

RT @JustJared Orlando Bloom: Bike Riding for TV Commercial!: Orlando Bloom rides a bicycle as he shoots a http://goo.gl/fb/RUzbh I like Orlando on a bike, in a car, by the lake, in a bar…

RT @rumineely back on spinach smoothies. i forgot about them for a while. Yum?

RT @something_navy [Arielle Nachmani] How many people do you think fell today in New York? A LOT.

RT @papermagazine Here’s @askmrmickey on Murray Hill: “Girls with shopping bags from shitty stores, pushing their way into the elevator with Jamba Juice” Incredibly honest, spot-on assessment.

RT @cjronson [Charlotte Ronson] “I mean… Do I look gay?”- @mattkays #MrsDoubtfire http://plixi.com/p/72857835 LOVE it.