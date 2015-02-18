J.Crew’s Fall Collection Offers Peppy Colors and Loads of Sparkle

After five days of sub-zero temperatures and unrelenting wind and snow in New York, J.Crew’s optimistic Fall 2015 presentation was a breath of fresh air.

Sure, incorporating bright color and look-at-me textures into its collections is a J.Crew hallmark, but this season seems especially festive—with bright canary yellow, for example, showing up everywhere from the fuzzy lining of a jacket to a fuzzy stole thrown over a cream-colored coat. Embellishments abound in this collection, from a gold tassel-topped gray top to a colorful feathered miniskirt to a jacket covered entirely in colorful beads and sequins.

In case the clothes aren’t enough to wow, take a gander at some of the accessories—we’re particular fond of a certain pair of silver sparkly ankle-strap sandals that could make ripped jeans and button-down seem black-tie appropriate.

