J.Crew's Fall Collection Offers Peppy Colors and Loads of Sparkle

J.Crew’s Fall Collection Offers Peppy Colors and Loads of Sparkle

Laurel Pinson
by
J.Crew’s Fall Collection Offers Peppy Colors and Loads of Sparkle
After five days of sub-zero temperatures and unrelenting wind and snow in New York, J.Crew’s optimistic Fall 2015 presentation was a breath of fresh air.

Sure, incorporating bright color and look-at-me textures into its collections is a J.Crew hallmark, but this season seems especially festive—with bright canary yellow, for example, showing up everywhere from the fuzzy lining of a jacket to a fuzzy stole thrown over a cream-colored coat. Embellishments abound in this collection, from a gold tassel-topped gray top to a colorful feathered miniskirt to a jacket covered entirely in colorful beads and sequins.

In case the clothes aren’t enough to wow, take a gander at some of the accessories—we’re particular fond of a certain pair of silver sparkly ankle-strap sandals that could make ripped jeans and button-down seem black-tie appropriate.

Click through the gallery above to see all the looks!

 

1 of 30

A look from J.Crew Collection for Fall 2015.

Photo: Imaxtree

A look from J.Crew Collection for Fall 2015.

Photo: Imaxtree

A look from J.Crew Collection for Fall 2015.

Photo: Imaxtree

A look from J.Crew Collection for Fall 2015.

Photo: Imaxtree

A look from J.Crew Collection for Fall 2015.

Photo: Imaxtree

A look from J.Crew Collection for Fall 2015.

Photo: Imaxtree

A look from J.Crew Collection for Fall 2015.

Photo: Imaxtree

A look from J.Crew Collection for Fall 2015.

Photo: Imaxtree

A look from J.Crew Collection for Fall 2015.

Photo: Imaxtree

A look from J.Crew Collection for Fall 2015.

Photo: Imaxtree

A look from J.Crew Collection for Fall 2015.

Photo: Imaxtree

A look from J.Crew Collection for Fall 2015.

Photo: Imaxtree

A look from J.Crew Collection for Fall 2015.

Photo: Imaxtree

A look from J.Crew Collection for Fall 2015.

Photo: Imaxtree

A look from J.Crew Collection for Fall 2015.

Photo: Imaxtree

A look from J.Crew Collection for Fall 2015.

Photo: Imaxtree

A look from J.Crew Collection for Fall 2015.

Photo: Imaxtree

A look from J.Crew Collection for Fall 2015.

Photo: Imaxtree

A look from J.Crew Collection for Fall 2015.

Photo: Imaxtree

A look from J.Crew Collection for Fall 2015.

Photo: Imaxtree

A look from J.Crew Collection for Fall 2015.

Photo: Imaxtree

A look from J.Crew Collection for Fall 2015.

Photo: Imaxtree

A look from J.Crew Collection for Fall 2015.

Photo: Imaxtree

A look from J.Crew Collection for Fall 2015.

Photo: Imaxtree

A look from J.Crew Collection for Fall 2015.

Photo: Imaxtree

A look from J.Crew Collection for Fall 2015.

Photo: Imaxtree

A look from J.Crew Collection for Fall 2015.

Photo: Imaxtree

A look from J.Crew Collection for Fall 2015.

Photo: Imaxtree

A look from J.Crew Collection for Fall 2015.

Photo: Imaxtree

A look from J.Crew Collection for Fall 2015.

Photo: Imaxtree

