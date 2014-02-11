J. Crew Fall 2014: See Every Look From the Sporty-Opulent Collection

J.Crew’s bi-annual presentation at Lincoln Center always draws a big crowd—one year, it even drew Beyonce and Solange Knowles to the tents!—and for good reason: the label’s collection is typically colorful, cheery, and (perhaps most importantly) pretty wearable. In a lot of ways, walking down the line at J.Crew’s presentation is like shopping a catalog in real life.

The J.Crew fall 2013 collection (in stores now) has been less “overstyled” than past seasons, and the direction seems to be holding—to a certain degree—for Fall 2014.

That’s not to say there aren’t prints in this collection, but they’re not as mixed as they have been. The line—both sporty and opulent—features standout pieces like a navy bomber jacket, gold brocade flared trousers, plenty of overcoats, and some seriously striking white, black, and blue fur sweaters and scarves. As a whole, the collection is less overwhelmingly vivid and more realistic for everyday wear.

