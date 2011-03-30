J.Crew Fall 2011: Color Blocking and Ali MacGraw

In case you weren’t certain, the fact that every major editor from Vogue to Elle, to Bazaar, Vanity Fair and beyond shows for a Fall preview for a mass brand most often found in your average suburban shopping mall is kind of a big deal. But J.Crew hardly falls under the umbrella of “mass brand most often found in your average suburban shopping mall.” With its Creative Director, Jenna Lyons, taking Polaroids of the pretty people at said event held at at Industria Studios, it’s apparent there’s some whimsy and high style at play.

J.Crew pieces are hung alongside the Proenza Schouler and Opening Ceremony most often found in said editors’ closets because it’s cool and totally wearable, not overtly trendy and balances in that perfect place between preppy and modern at a rather stellar price point. For Fall 2011, the brand is taking a long look at color in some rose, sky blue, brick red and orange trousers and maxi skirts, pitting green against tan, blue against orange, and stripes paired with leopard. It’s a color blocked, patterned well-jacketed, knitted look that’s like a cross between a well-tailored Little Edie Beale and Ali MacGraw somewhere in New England looking elegant yet laidback.

I’m falling in love with that monochromatic orange on orange look, and those aforementioned blue pants might just be life changing. Click through for the full Fall 2011 story from J.Crew.