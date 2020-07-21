The J.Crew x Edie Parker Collab Is Full Of Fruity Prints & Beachy Vibes

Scroll To See More Images

There’s nothing quite like the feeling of summer. Even once you’re past the age where you get an actual summer vacation (*sigh*), the season brings with it an air of both relaxation and excitement. And while we can’t bottle up these summery feelings and keep them on-hand for cold winter days, we can shop clothing and accessories that evoke a similar emotion. The J.Crew x Edie Parker collection embodies everything wonderful about summertime: bright colors, delicious fruits and poolside vibes. It’s basically like wearing bits and pieces of the season, and I’m so, so into it.

It’s not too often that I love every single piece in a collection, but the J.Crew x Edie Parker collab is truly a dream come true. The collection features kitschy fruit jewelry (totally on-brand for accessories designer Edie Parker), colorful summery dresses and Instagram-worthy swimwear. If one were to attempt to turn the feeling of summer into a clothing and accessories collection, this collaboration is exactly what it would look like. If you’re stuck at home this summer but want to feel like you’re off somewhere on a fun, tropical vacation, you need to shop this collab right freakin’ now. Not only will these summery pieces transport you to a warm beach or swanky hotel pool, but they’ll likely improve your mood just by looking at the fun prints, patterns and colors. Consider this collection a summer must-shop.

Seriously, I cannot say enough about how cute this J.Crew x Edie Parker collaboration is. I’ve been a longtime fan of both brands, so to see them come together so seamlessly and create a swoon-worthy collection full of maximalist and bright pieces feels like someone’s been looking at all of my summer mood boards. Catch me sitting by my apartment complex’s pool all season long in this collection. The earrings, swimwear, dresses and other accessories? *Chef’s kiss.*

To give you a peak into how absolutely adorable this entire collaboration is, I rounded up some of my favorite pieces to shop now. Start here, then peep the entire collection on the J.Crew website. Once you peruse all the clothing and accessories the J.Crew x Edie Parker collab has to offer, your summer is bound to get a whole lot brighter.

1. Weekend Special One-Piece Swimsuit

I’m a sucker for a swimsuit with fun typography element, and this green one-piece is right up my alley. You can wear it by the pool or paired with high-waisted jeans as a cute bodysuit!

2. Resin Strawberry Earrings

I don’t think I’ve ever loved a pair of earrings more than I love these kitschy strawberry resin earrings. Catch me wearing these with every single outfit (even pajamas) this season.

3. Long Sleeve Cover-Up Dress

This strawberry-adorned cover-up is perfect for throwing over your cutest swimsuit and wearing long after you leave the pool.

4. String Bikini Top & Bottom

Covered in watermelon, lemons, bananas, oranges and cherries, this fruity string bikini is honestly just too cute to pass up. Pair it with the strawberry earrings for a seriously maximalist summer look.

5. Sunglasses Chain With Lime Slices

No lie, this sunglasses chain with lime slices is already in my cart. Catch me attaching it to all my sunnies—and face masks—this summer.

6. Button-Front Tiered Maxi Dress

If you only treat yourself to one new maxi dress this summer, let this button-front, fruit-adorned maxi be it. I’m in a good mood just looking at it.

7. Bow Slide Sandals

Of course, what’s a summer collection without a pair of shoes to top it all off? These bow slide sandals in a fruit punch print are the bright and fun addition your shoe collection needs.

8. Weekend Special Banana Hoodie

While I certainly love that this hoodie looks cozy AF, the best part is undoubtedly the fun banana graphic on the back. J.Crew x Edie Parker managed to make a hoodie perfect for summer, and I’m obsessed.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.