J.Crew’s Spring Collection: Relaxed, Modern, and Seriously Cool

Despite the fact that J.Crew is known as a retailer first and a “fashion label” second, the brand has become a real mainstay at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at Lincoln Center, and its Tuesday presentation always draws hordes of people—from business-savvy investors to flashy editors (hello, Anna Dello Russo).

The Spring 2015 outfits being shown at Fashion Week aren’t, it should be noted, the label’s regular collection, but rather its higher-end offering, dubbed J.Crew Collection. As such, there are a lot of street style-friendly, eye-popping items like a gold sequin top or an embellished skirt, or luxurious-looking jackets. That said, this collection felt more focused on a modern approach to basics—from blazers and relaxed trousers to shirting and sporty separates—all with J.Crew’s signature styling, of course. This season, the folks at J.Crew have placed a particular emphasis on flashy accessories like metallic bags, fashion-forward sunglasses, and head-turning strappy sandals.

