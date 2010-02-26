J.Crew Celebrates 9 Muse-Worthy Women with a Shopping Party in SoHo

Last week’s J.Crew event at their SoHo store on Prince street was held in honor of the nine “muse-worthy” women featured in their upcoming March catalog, but despite the brand’s mass appeal, the party felt oddly intimate. Turns out, there’s good reason for that.



Jenna Lyons, J.Crew’s Creative Director (above) explains that eight of the nine women were chosen to represent the brand through already existing personal connections. This in turn has given their spring collection and last week’s soiree a more personal touch; more “like a party for friends,” she says.

The nine ladies featured in the spring catalog include freelance stylist and fashion editor Dianna Lunt, one of J.Crew’s own designers, Molly Carey, socialiate and author of “I Love Your Style,” Amanda Brooks, Naomi Beckwith, Celerie Kemble, Lily Koppel, Mei Tao, Carolina Palmgren, and ballet dancer Ellen Bar (the only woman who wasn’t already part of Lyons’ existing social network because she really “wanted to have someone with movement.”)

Guests at the fete munched on hors d’oeuvres of tuna tartare and a personal StyleCaster favorite — Laduree macarons as well as complimentary cocktails. But it was the gorgeous garments and accessories in tantalizing pops of spring color that held our attention as we made our way through the room.

Keep your eyes peeled for these nine inspiring women to model J.Crew’s beautiful spring collection in their catalog, launching on March 10. What pieces will you be coveting? We have a few in mind already…



Amanda Brooks, Jenna Lyons, and Naomi Beckwith.

More News We Love:

5 Ways to Dress Designer on a Budget

Street Style: New York, by Mr. Newton

10 Top-Selling Mascaras Get Put to the Test