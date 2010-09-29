J.Crew Bridal – One Girl’s Day In The Boutique

J.Crew has become a fashion force that no one could have expected when the store was trafficking in preppy wares for the teens of New England in the ’90s. Obviously that image is nothing but a memory, replaced with a religiously on-brand message that looks something like a perfect tweed blazer paired with a breton striped shirt, fitted yet slouchy khakis and a statement necklace to die for.

That same mix of prep meets luxe meets glam is what I encountered when I went to try on my very first bridal gowns at J.Crew’s newest boutique dedicated to brides to be nestled on a tree lined block of Madison Avenue, and not unlike Galerie Jean Desert, the small Parisian shop that inspired it. Think large and small rooms, totally elegant and refined design and a bridal specialist dedicated to all things bride. Get the whole story about my day at J.Crew bridal in the slide show diary above.

Not in NYC? Experience it all on the J.Crew Bridal website too.