As Expected, J.Crew’s New Baby Line Is Ridiculously Adorable

It’s happened, folks. J.Crew is launching baby clothes. The line of clothing, outerwear, and shoes, the latest addition to its tikewear line Crewcuts, is slated to hits stores and online this Friday.

While J.Crew has been disappointing some fans of the brand lately, we went to a private preview of the collection this morning, and let’s just say: the squeals coming from the editors in the room were off the charts. This stuff is insanely cute.

Of course, even if you're not at the life stage that would require you to shop for baby clothes, you might just have some friends who are. And soon, awesomely, you can add J.Crew to the list of potential stores where you'll be able to shop for chic miniature goodies.

See some more shots of the tiny clothing and accessories in the collection below! We’re particularly enamored with the sweaters, liberty shirts, and (of course) the teeny, tiny, adorable shoes.