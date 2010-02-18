J Brand and Proenza Schouler Collaborate on Exclusive Jeans for Fall/Winter 2010

J Brand has given us yet another reason to covet their jeans! The label has collaborated with Proenza Schouler to create exclusive jeans for Fall/Winter 2010. The new denim made its debut on the Proenza Schouler runway this past Wednesday at New York Fashion Week. Onlookers watched as the graffiti print high-waisted skinny jeans made their way down the runway. According to a recent press release, the jeans are made of Japanese stretch denim that is printed and then hand painted all over to highlight the overall texture.

Even more exciting is that the collaboration marks Proenza Schouler’s first foray into jean production. For designers Lazaro Hernandez and Jack McCollough, working with J Brand was a no-brainer. Everyone we know wears J Brand. It was an easy choice, they said. Jeff Rudes, J Brand’s CEO, adds, We are extremely excited to work with Lazaro and Jack. They have great vision, a point of view, and are incredibly talented and fun to work with. Well, we know we will be making a mad dash to the stores when the jeans become available in mid-July — see you there!



More News We Love:

New York Fashion Week 2010: Backstage Photo Blog

New York Fashion Week 2010: Backstage Photos

Jared Leto, The Misshapes and More Come Out For LnA Party