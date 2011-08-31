The J Brand Evolution: From Denim to Ready-to-Wear

Our favorite denim company is ready to branch out and we’re already vibing with the direction the company is going in. J Brand, worn by fashion icons from Anna Wintour to Rachel Bilson, is set to launch their first independent luxury sportswear line for Spring 2012, following successful collaborations with Hussein Chalayan and Proenza Schouler. The collection travels along a neutral palette and uses materials such as silk chiffon and lamb skin.

J Brand‘s new design director Donald Oliver, who previously worked with Vera Wang and Calvin Klein, spoke to WWD about the woman the line is intended for saying, “We wanted her to be easygoing, uncomplicated, subtly sophisticated. We wanted her to feel relevant, not trendy, not like she’s trying too hard, which is why I think the garments have an ease about them.”

The sportswear line is just a step in the overall expansion J Brand anticipates in the coming years, which will include accessories, menswear, and several flagship stores. Stay tuned for J Brand’s full lookbook which is set to be released in the coming week. Just another thing to look forward to for Fashion Week.

Photos via WWD