J Brand & Christopher Kane Make Neon Magic

J Brand jeans may have found their soul mate in Christopher Kane. One of the new superstars to emerge from England’s fashion scene, Kane has been making major waves in the U.S. with his fun, fresh designs. And as major denim enthusiasts, we love what he’s done for his Resort 2012 with J Brand jeans.

While the basic blue, black and white shades that make denim every one’s go-to staple are repped, Kane’s artistic personality shines through the various neon colors that define the collection. From orange cut-offs to flare lime green pants, we can’t get enough of these sorbet inspired jeans.

The line is available for purchase now at Barneys stores and the J Brand site and will hit Barney’s website tomorrow. We can’t wait to get our paws on a pair (or three). Click through the slideshow above to check out the looks from the collection. Which pair speaks to your denim loving soul?