Beyoncé’s Ivy Park Ivy Heart Drop Will Get You In The Mood For Love

If I had to pick one celebrity that virtually everyone loves, it’s definitely Beyoncé. And as the queen of love, she’s blessing us with a Valentine’s inspired drop—today! ICYMI, the Ivy Park Ivy Heart collection goes live at 12:00 p.m. EST, and just like every other Ivy Park drop, the goods will go fast. If you want to shop, here’s the scoop.

This time around, the collection will feature 30 apparel styles, plus 10 new accessories and five shoes, so you’ve definitely got options. Fit-wise, there’s quite the variety: unisex oversized silhouettes, regular and tight menswear fits and regular, tight and oversized womenswear fits. Sizing will range from XXXS all the way to XXXXL. Thank you, Bey and Adidas, for keeping things extra-inclusive!

As for colors? Think a spectrum of V-Day friendly hues. Candy Paint is a bold pink, Lipstick Smudge is a true red, Raspberry Beret is another more powerful red, Red Whine is more of a deep cherry, and Cheeks is a neutral off-white. And of course, the range utilizes a variety of Adidas’ signature sporty-chic fabrics, from ribbed knit and spandex to jacquard, jersey and velour.

Honestly, I didn’t think a collection in which both Adidas tracksuits and latex-look mini dresses could coexist was possible, but as usual, Beyoncé has set out to prove there’s nothing she can’t do. If I had to guess, every piece will be sold out in a matter of minutes—and you can bet my cart will be full!

If you feel the same, you’d better set a timer, because the collection will go live on the Adidas site at 12:00 p.m. EST. If you head there now, you’ll see a ton of fun styled shots that give you a peek into how each piece looks on, so you can start planning your V-Day looks in advance. And whether or not you have a boo to impress on February 14, rest assured that these ‘fits will last you well into 2022.

Red and pink never go out of style! Especially when the styles are Queen Bey-approved.