50 Brainy Celebrities Who Attended Ivy League Schools

Let’s clear something up: Just because you’re a wildly successful Hollywood star, that doesn’t mean you’re not smart. In fact, there are plenty of intelligent celebrities who are not only gorgeous and charismatic, but attended Ivy League schools too.
We already knew some of these actors were brainy—Natalie Portman and Rashida Jones are both Harvard grads, and Emma Watson famously made the decision to go to school at Brown University in 2009. But others are more under-the-radar. For example, did you know that Glee funny lady Jane Lynch went to Cornell University, or that Mindy Kaling graduated from Dartmouth?
A version of this article was originally published in May 2016.
Michelle Obama
Michelle Obama graduated from Princeton University in 1985 and went on to earn her degree from Harvard Law School in 1988.
Mayim Bialik
The Big Bang Theory's Mayim Bialik returned to UCLA in 2007 to earn her Ph.D. in neuroscience.
Mindy Kaling
Funny gal Mindy Kaling graduated from Dartmouth in 2001, and in her book Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me? she joked that she went to the Ivy League school to "pursue [her] love of white people and North Face parkas." With her theater degree, she continued on to TV fame (and racked up nearly 12 million followers on Twitter).
Emma Watson
Emma Watson’s decision to attend Brown University caused quite the stir in 2009. Since then, she took a brief leave of absence to focus on her acting career, but returned to finish her degree.
Rashida Jones
Rashida Jones is another female comedian with brains: In 1997, the actress graduated from Harvard (a celebrity favorite, it seems). Although she pursued a degree in acting, she also demonstrated her musical abilities by writing scores for the university's illustrious Hasty Pudding Club.
Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman has a reputation in the industry for being brainy, and with good reason. The actress attended Harvard University and emerged with a degree in psychology in 2003.
A former professor commented on her academic performance, stating that "she is a very determined person and capable of focused effort over a sustained period. She is now demonstrating the results of that determination and focus."
She also speaks Hebrew, French, Arabic, German and Japanese. Not too shabby.
John Legend
John Legend attended the University of Pennsylvania, receiving scholarship offers from Harvard, Georgetown, and Morehouse before settling into his alma mater.
In 1998 (a year before his graduation), a college friend introduced him to Lauryn Hill, who recruited him to play piano on her track "Everything Is Everything," and in 2001, another college friend introduced him to Kanye West, who later worked with him.
John Krasinski
John Krasinski is known for his role as lovable Jim on The Office, though he's also quite intelligent too.
He graduated from Brown University in 2001, starting out with an interest in English literature, before eventually pursuing theater. He spent the first half of his freshman year in Costa Rica teaching English to students, to boot.
Lupita Nyong'o
Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o attended Yale School of Drama, where she received a master's in acting.
Tyra Banks
Tyra Banks caused quite a stir when the America's Next Top Model host announced she was heading to Harvard Business School. Banks has indeed attended business classes at Harvard, but did not receive a degree from the graduate school because she was enrolled in a special syllabus, called the "Owner/President Management Program," which is basically a certificate program rather than an actual M.B.A. degree.
Julia Stiles
Julia Stiles graduated from Columbia University in 2005 with a bachelor's degree in English literature, not unlike her bookworm-ish 10 Things I Hate About You character, who was always reading Sylvia Plath.
Brooke Shields
After starring in the racy movie The Blue Lagoon, Brooke Shields decamped to Princeton University to pursue her bachelor's degree in French literature. She graduated in 1987.
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Maggie Gyllenhaal earned a B.A. in English literature from Columbia University in 1995. While there, she took a class with Uma Thurman’s father, Professor Robert Thurman.
James Franco
James Franco is known to dabble in a ton of various professions and projects, and the man of many talents attended quite a few prestigious schools, as well.
He holds a bachelor's degree from UCLA (where he graduated with a GPA above 3.5), received an MFA from Columbia, studied film at NYU and is enrolled at Yale University.
Elizabeth Banks
Elizabeth Banks graduated magna cum laude from the University of Pennsylvania in 1993. While in school, she was active in the Greek scene, as a member of the Delta Delta Delta Sorority. She met her husband, Max Handleman, on their first day of classes at the university.
Julie Bowen
Red-carpet favorite and Modern Family star Julie Bowen went to Brown University and earned a diploma in 1991. While pursuing her degree, she acted in musicals such as Guys and Dolls.
Conan O'Brien
Conan O'Brien attended Harvard University, graduating magna cum laude with a major in U.S. history. While there, he edited the Harvard Lampoon for two years.
Jordana Brewster
Dean Norris
Breaking Bad actor Dean Norris not only graduated from Harvard in 1985 where he majored in social studies, but he also went to the prestigious Royal Academy of Dramatic Art for one year.
Ed Norton
Ed Norton graduated from Yale University in 1991. He rowed crew competitively while studying history at the Ivy League school and took acting classes on the side.
Ellie Kemper
Ellie Kemper attended Princeton University as a field hockey player, earning her degree in 2002. The Office actress followed in the footsteps of her comedian mother, who was one of the first women to attend the prestigious university.
Tatyana Ali
Tatyana Ali, the former star of Fresh Prince of Bel Air, went to Harvard University, graduating with a degree in anthropology in 2002.
Laura Linney
Laura Linney attended Northwestern before transferring to Brown University.
A senior lecturer in theater at the school commented, "As a student, she was bright and natural. She was delightful to work with, and she pushed herself. I don't think anyone's quite like Laura. She always had a clear focus and wonderful energy that touched everyone around her."
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep is widely considered one of the most distinguished actresses of all time, and she's also impressively smart.
After attending Vassar College, she continued onto the Yale School of Drama to receive a master's of fine arts degree in 1975. In the program, she reportedly felt immense pressure and harsh competition, but powered through and became, well, Meryl Streep.
Jodie Foster
Despite being a successful child star, Jodie Foster graduated from Yale University with a bachelor's degree in literature in 1985.
Claire Danes
In 1998, Claire Danes attended Yale (her father's alma mater), but—after studying psychology for two years—she dropped out to focus on her film career.
Matt Damon
Matt Damon made an interesting choice in his college career: He attended Harvard University for almost four full years before making the decision to drop out in 1992 to pursue his acting career in Hollywood.
Jane Lynch
Anna Paquin
Anna Paquin went to Columbia University for one year before taking an "indefinite leave of absence" to pursue her acting career. She never returned to finish her degree.
Liev Schreiber
Liev Schreiber graduated from the Yale School of Drama in 1992.
Ashley Judd
Ashley Judd was a late bloomer.
In 2010, Ashley went back to school to pursue a master's in public administration from the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University.
Angela Bassett
Actress Angela Bassett attended Yale University.
Casey Affleck
Anderson Cooper
Mira Sorvino
Mira Sorvino studied psychology at Harvard University, and while there penned her thesis on racial conflict in China.
Sigourney Weaver
Sigourney Weaver attended Stanford University as an undergraduate before going on to graduate from the Yale School of Drama.
Ivanka Trump
Vanessa Carlton
After studying ballet as a child and embarking on a successful music career, Vanessa Carlton enrolled for a semester at Columbia University in the fall of 2003.
Vanessa Bayer
David Duchovny
Actor David Duchovny graduated from Princeton in 1982 with a B.A. in English literature.
Jenny Slate
Actress and comedian Jenny Slate graduated from Columbia University in 2004.
Tommy Lee Jones
Actor and director Tommy Lee Jones went to Harvard.
Paul Giamatti
Actor Paul Giamatti attended Yale University.
Kathryn Bigelow
Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow (The Hurt Locker) graduated from Columbia.
Frances McDormand
Actress Frances McDormand went to Yale.
Amanda Peet
Actress Amanda Peet went to Columbia University.
Donald Trump
Donald Trump went to the University of Pennsylvania and studied economics.
