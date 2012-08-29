Want: Ivory Embellished Shift Dress

For the record, we’re very into wearing white after labor day. The hue has long been associated with purity, and we feel that white adds a certain innocence to fall’s heavier ensembles.

We would love to defy the white-after-labor-day taboo with this ivory shift dress from MM Couture by Miss Me. The silhouette is simple yet elegant, so it doesn’t distract from the refreshing shade of white. The embellished details add a hint of feminine glamour and are completely on-trend for Fall 2012. Style the frock with black tights and booties, and it’s versatile enough to last well into the new fall season.

MM Couture by Miss Me Embellished Shift Dress, $88, at Revolve Clothing.