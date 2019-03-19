Ivory Bridesmaid Dresses as Elegant as They Are Timeless

Scroll To See More Images

Though bridesmaid dresses were initially designed to keep brides distinguishable from their bridal parties, some innovative women have turned this paradigm on its head. Instead of embracing bridesmaid dresses in traditional shades—like corals, aquas, champagnes and blush pinks—they’ve opted for bridesmaid gowns that resemble bridal ones. Ivory bridesmaid dresses aren’t a passing fad, nor are they a niche interest. They command the attention of thousands of bridesmaid dress shoppers each month, leaving them feeling more like a full-on movement than anything else.

What’s nice about ivory bridesmaid dresses? Not only is ivory a neutral, but it’s a neutral that’s automatically built into basically every bridal palette—meaning it’ll seamlessly fit into anyone’s big day, no matter the aesthetic, setting or time of year. It’s also a universally flattering color. (If it weren’t, we probably would’ve dropped the whole get-married-in-white thing a long, long time ago.) Oh, and if that weren’t enough, ivory bridesmaid dresses are also veritably re-wearable. Sure, it’s probably not a good idea to sport them to future weddings, but ivory’s a far chicer color than the brighter shades that tend to pervade the bridal sphere. Got an office event, holiday party or fancy dinner on your calendar? Odds are, your ivory bridesmaid dress would stun at those occasions—leaving you turning heads without breaking the bank.

Given these near-endless benefits, it’s almost surprising more people haven’t jumped on the ivory bridesmaid dress bandwagon. And no need to worry—your ivory bridesmaid dress options are so diverse, there’s no chance of detracting attention from the bride.

1. LPA Laria Wrap Dress, $194 at Revolve

Summer date night beckons.

2. Phoebe Dress, $250 at Anthropologie

A classic silhouette, a classic textile and an even more classic color.

3. Zimmermann Bowie Pintuck Scarf Dress, $950 at Revolve

Perfect for outdoor weddings—especially outdoor weddings on the beach.

4. Michael Costello x Revolve Angela Gown, $378 at Revolve

Quite possibly the sleekest bridesmaid dress silhouette on the market right now.

5. Every Eyelet Midi Dress, $268 at Free People

So re-wearable.

6. Always Stunning Convertible Maxi Dress, $60 at Lulus

Consider this dress the sartorial equivalent of a one-way ticket to Greece.

7. Saylor Maggy Dress, $264 at Revolve

Mix-and-match lace is always a good idea.

8. Arden Dress, $190 at Anthropologie

So stunning—and definitely off-white enough to earn a spot in your bridal party.

9. Michelle Mason Twist Knot Gown, $874 at Revolve

Basically a fashion-forward toga.

10. Chrissy Teigen x Revolve Phulay Sunset Dress, $129 at Revolve

Short silhouettes are absolutely on the menu.

11. Free People In Your Arms Dress, $76 at Revolve

You’re already thinking outside the box in terms of palette. Why not get creative with silhouette, too?

12. Shoshanna Beaulieu Lace Dress, $440 at Anthropologie

A classic bridesmaid dress cut.

13. Lorenzo Embroidered Maxi Dress, $94 at Lulus

The florals on the skirt take this to whole new levels of delightful.

14. House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Valence Dress, $248 at Revolve

This dreamy dress offers just enough lightweight texture to keep things dynamic.

15. Cupcakes and Cashmere Lynsey Dress, $128 at Shopbop

Why shouldn’t embroidery be on the table?

16. My Whole Heart Wrap Maxi Dress, $74 at Lulus

A no-fail silhouette if there ever was one.

17. Short Ruffled Dress, $39.90 at Zara

All kinds of cute.

18. Queen of the Evening Maxi Dress, $89 at Lulus

Fit for any spring/summer occasion.

19. Needle & Thread Embroidered Smock Dress, $356 at ASOS

Absolutely fairytale-worthy.

