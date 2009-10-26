Ivanka Trump: Wedding Weekend with Jared Kushner

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner tied the knot on Sunday, at the Trump National Golf Course in New Jersey. The powerhouse couple had been dating for two years prior and engaged for just three months. The 500 guest wedding included well-known celebrities, politicians, and, our favorite, Anna Wintour. Regis Philbin was even called on to sing at the reception, a sight we’d love to see.

Jared, owner of the New York Observer and son to Charles Kushner, the billionaire real-estate mogul is a perfect fit for Ivanka, as they are both similar in age, profession, and upbringing.

Wearing Vera Wang, Ivanka looked absolutely stunning on her foliage-filled wedding day. Before the ceremony, she Tweeted “Just finished a gorgeous hike. The leaves are spectacular and the sun is shining. Everything is simply perfect! I’m getting married today!” Oh, how we love Twitter.

Not only did Ivanka have the fairytale wedding of her dreams, but her new book made the Best Seller list this week.

Congratulation’s to the newlyweds! The couple will be headed to Africa for their honeymoon.

(NY Post,MSNBC)