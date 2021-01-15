Ivanka Trump Just Responded to Reports She Doesn’t Let the Secret Service Use Her Bathrooms

First Daughter of the United States Ivanka Trump responded to reports the Secret Service can’t use her bathrooms. In a report by The Washington Post published on Thursday, January 14, several neighbors and law enforcement officials who know Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, claimed that they weren’t allowed to use any of the six bathrooms in the couple’s Washington D.C. home.

According to The Washington Post‘s report, the Secret Service members are told that they can’t the bathrooms in Ivanka and Jared‘s 5,000-square-foot house, which has six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms and is located in the Kalorama neighborhood of Washington D.C.

The Post also reports that agents have resorted to using porta-pottys or driving to Vice President Mike Pence‘s house to use he restroom. Some sources even claim that Secret Service members have walked down the street to the home of Barack and Michelle Obama who allowed them to use the restroom in their garage for a short time “until a Secret Service supervisor from the Trump/Kushner detail left an unpleasant mess in the Obama bathroom.”

According to The Washington Post, the Secret Service found a solution to the problem in September 2017 when they rented a basement studio in one of Jared and Ivanka’s neighbor’s homes for $3,000 a month, which has resulted in more than $100,000 spent since then on the toilet.

White House spokesperson Judd Deere denied the allegations in a statement to the Washington Post, claiming that it was the Secret Service’s decision to use other bathrooms. “When discussions regarding protecting their home were initially had in 2017, Ivanka and Jared made clear that their home would always be open to the incredible men and women on their detail,” the statement read. “It was only after a decision by the [Secret Service] was made that their detail sought other accommodations. The Kushners have a tremendous amount of respect for the servicemen and women on their detail and for the United States Secret Service as a whole. Their home will always be open to them and they have immense gratitude for their service over the last four years.”

White House assistant and representative Avi Berkowitz also denied the claims on Twitter. “The @washingtonpost story about Jared and Ivanka today was a lie. The story never made sense, and was simply not true. Now the Secret Service has even denied the story. Please read the below,” he tweeted, alongside a screenshot of a quote from a Secret Service spokesperson that also refuted the report.

“In accordance with this practice, Secret Service personnel do not request access to the facilities at private residences,” the statement read. “Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have not denied Secret Service personnel access to their home to include use of the restroom.”

Though neither Ivanka or Jared have spoken about the matter, the First Daughter did retweet Berkowitz’s tweet, confirming that denies the reports about the Secret Service and her bathrooms.