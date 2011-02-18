IVANAhelsinki Fall 2011: Velvet, Cat-Eyes and Beehives

Last night at 9PM, one of the very last shows of New York Fashion Week walked at Lincoln Center: IVANAhelsinki. We hope you watched our live stream, because we were really digging the collection’s ’60s-inspired vibefrom the beehive hair ‘dos, the cat-eye makeup and the knee-high boots reminiscent of the go-go variety. The majority of the pieces were some version of the baby-doll dress, and the textures varied from velvet to fringe to crochet, in deep colors like black, emerald and burgundy. If you’re a fan of the retro vibe that’s been so popular over the last couple of seasons, be sure to check out the collection in it’s entirety.