It’s Vampires vs. Slumdogs at the MTV Movie Awards

For the first time in its history the MTV Movie Awards gave viewers the chance to pick their own nominees for the 2008 season. And of course Twilight was at the top with the most nominations in 7 different categories including; Best Female Performance, Male Breakthrough Performance (for both Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner), Best Movie and Best Kiss. Hey, if we had our choice Robert Pattinson would be nominated in the best kiss category for every award show possible.

Also in the mix for Best Picture is Oscar winner Slumdog Millionaire, and lovebirds Freida Pinto and Dev Patel are also in the running for their Breakthrough Performances.

Tune in on May 31st to see who takes home the coveted Golden Popcorn awards. For a complete list of nominees and to vote go to mtv.com.