It’s Real Weird to See Olivia Wilde Talk on a Magazine Cover

I love technology as much as the next person who relies on it for her livlihood, but for some reason this Glamour iPad parlour trick is just kind of freaking me out. Olivia Wilde starts moving and talking to you on it.

I think it will probably just take some getting used to and at some point in the not too far future our children will be getting books read to them on iPads by Harry Potter and models will be doing their Vogue jumps in front of us. Oh, the future.

Glamour’s iPad application is $1.99 an issue or $19.99 a year, so more like a subscription than newsstand price.