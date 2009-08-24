It’s On With Alexa’s Wardrobe

There are endless, and we mean endless, reasons why we’re obsessed with Alexa Chung. Her adorable Twitter updates, (RT @alexa_chung: Prizing my eyes open and squinting at the day ahead..britney spears later?? Oh ok, I’ll get up.), her sweet yet husky voice that scoffs at harem pants and cheers at rompers on her MTV show, and basically everything about said show, It’s On With Alexa Chung.

Reason #687? The leggy journalist was spotted out today around Times Square (which sort of makes us cringe, but other people go there), wearing a long Marc by Marc tee, that just happens to be on sale on Net-A-Porter for $47.60. As per usual, she looked put-together and casual, but in a completely gorgeous and unique way. After you’re done charging the Marc tee, try this tsesay skirt to emulate Alexa’s look, along with the same “Saltwater sandals.”

