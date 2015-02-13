It’s Official: Septum Rings Are Trending With Fashion Week’s Street Style Crowd

There was a time when septum rings were strictly for goths and the most daring of punk girls, but now it seems the trend has captured the eyes–and, umm, noses–of New York Fashion Week’s street style crowd. We’re only on the second day of shows for New York Fashion Week, but already we have spotted a surprising number of the industry’s tastemakers sporting a piercing through their septum.

At first, we thought this trend looked like a mighty painful (and permanent) price to pay for fashion, but then we found hundreds of fake septum rings on Etsy that look exactly like the real deal. Unlike most of the accessory trends that come from Fashion Week, this one is surprisingly affordable. In fact, many of the faux septum rings for sale on Etsy start at just $3, and sterling silver and real gold options are available for under $10.

So, for a low-cost, low commitment way to try this street style trend, click through the slideshow to shop our favorite fake septum rings from Etsy.