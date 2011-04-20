It’s Official: Blake Lively Is A Worldwide Style Icon

First, she won the ice-cold heart of Anna Wintour. Next, she caught the eye of Karl Lagerfeld and snagged a coveted Chanel campaign. Now, it’s clear that Gossip Girl‘s Blake Lively is taking the world by storm, and her latest magazine cover comes from ELLE Singapore. The starlet looks gorgeousas per usualin a Chanel jacket and a pair of Zac Posen sheer harem pants with some strategically-placed cut outs. I’m not quite sure how I feel about those, but I do think that this shot one-ups her stuffy Vogue covers.

Thoughts?

Photo: ONTD via The Cut