It’s Not What You Spend, It’s How You Wear It

Last week I went out to dinner at a posh Italian eatery in NYC’s east village. As I walked through the narrow passage past the bar to the dining room, I noticed a few stares. I thought perhaps it was the inappropriate length of my white denim cut-offs or the perfect fading of my vinatge Coco striped tee.

But when we arrive at our table I learn what the curiosity was all about. My friend leans in and says:

“Did you hear what they said?”

“Nope,” I reply with a shrug.

“The one girl looked at you from head to toe, focused on your shoes and goes, ‘Ooohhh Chloe’.”

We both erupt with laughter followed by a very cheesy high-five.

What was so funny was that I had just purchased these shoes earlier that day at Oak, one of the slickest shops in the city. The shoes are Jeffrey Campbell and while they bear a strong resemblance to a Chloe style they are a fraction of the price!

That’s the thing about fashion-style and taste have nothing to do with money spent. It’s all about how you wear it. Just as Andre Leon Talley once said, “Everyday I pray that people with money will find taste and people with taste will find money.”

Check out my picks from the Jeffrey Campbell Fall 2011 lookbook. These stylish stilts are sure to keep you affordably styling.

Garble, Manero, Pauline and Darian in orange are a MUST!