StyleCaster
Share

It’s National Junk Food Day! Try These 8 Healthy Snack Swaps

What's hot
StyleCaster

It’s National Junk Food Day! Try These 8 Healthy Snack Swaps

Andrea
by
It’s National Junk Food Day! Try These 8 Healthy Snack Swaps
9 Start slideshow

In all fairness, a lot of people don’t need a national holiday for an excuse to indulge in their favorite junk food snacks I’m just not one of them. Even if I have an excuse to pig out on empty calories today, I’d still rather not wake up with that dreaded feeling of guilt tomorrow. And I know I’m not along. Luckily, we don’t have to miss out on the treats all together.

You can still have those french fries, chocolate bars and burgers you’ve been craving all summer long. But if you want to save on calories and guilt, then there are some easy and healthy swaps you need to make first. Calorie Count‘s Director of Nutrition, Mary Hartley, has provided some of her favorite guilt-free alternatives to satisfy your junk food cravings. Click through the slideshow above to see which snacks you should dish or ditch for National Junk Food Day.

Tetyana Brazhnyk Photo: Vogue Deutsch, May 2004

0 Thoughts?
1 of 9

Ditch it: Chocolate Bar
1 regular-size bar, 210 calories, 13g fat

Dish it: Fat-Free Fudgsicle Bars
1 bar, 71 calories, 0g fat

Ditch it: Nacho Cheese Flavored Corn Chips
1 small bag, 150 calories, 8g fat

Dish it: Nacho Cheese Rice Snacks
1 servong, 70 calories, 2.5g fat

Ditch it: Peperoni Pizza
2 medium-size slices, 368 calories, 14g fat

Dish it: Pizza with whole-wheat crust, veggies, and reduced-fat cheese
170g serving, 310 calories, 5g fat

Ditch it: Chocolate Chip Cookies
3, small, 160 calories, 8g fat  

Dish it: Italian Pizzelles
1 large cookie, 67 calories, 3.3g fat

Ditch it: French Fries
Medium-size order, 380 calories, 19g fat 

Dish it: Baked French Fries
170g serving, 140 calories, 2g fat

Ditch it: Milk Shake
11 oz, 651 calories, 9.5g fat

Dish it: Fat-Free Frozen Yogurt
1/2 Cup, 100 calories, 0g fat

Ditch it: Cheeseburger
1 large, 564 calories, 31.5g fat 

Dish it: Portobello Mushroom Cheeseburger
1 burger, 331 calories, 9g fat

Ditch it: Hot Dog (1/4 lb) with Ketchup, Mustard, Onion and Sauerkraut
1 hot dog, 552 calories, 32 g fat

Dish it: Chicken and Apple Sausage on Whole Wheat Bun with Mustard
1 sausage, 253 calories, 4g fat

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Karl Lagerfeld Sketches His Macy’s Collection

Karl Lagerfeld Sketches His Macy’s Collection
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share