It’s National Junk Food Day! Try These 8 Healthy Snack Swaps

In all fairness, a lot of people don’t need a national holiday for an excuse to indulge in their favorite junk food snacks I’m just not one of them. Even if I have an excuse to pig out on empty calories today, I’d still rather not wake up with that dreaded feeling of guilt tomorrow. And I know I’m not along. Luckily, we don’t have to miss out on the treats all together.
You can still have those french fries, chocolate bars and burgers you’ve been craving all summer long. But if you want to save on calories and guilt, then there are some easy and healthy swaps you need to make first. Calorie Count‘s Director of Nutrition, Mary Hartley, has provided some of her favorite guilt-free alternatives to satisfy your junk food cravings. Click through the slideshow above to see which snacks you should dish or ditch for National Junk Food Day.
Ditch it: Chocolate Bar
1 regular-size bar, 210 calories, 13g fat
Dish it: Fat-Free Fudgsicle Bars
1 bar, 71 calories, 0g fat
Ditch it: Nacho Cheese Flavored Corn Chips
1 small bag, 150 calories, 8g fat
Dish it: Nacho Cheese Rice Snacks
1 servong, 70 calories, 2.5g fat
Ditch it: Peperoni Pizza
2 medium-size slices, 368 calories, 14g fat
Dish it: Pizza with whole-wheat crust, veggies, and reduced-fat cheese
170g serving, 310 calories, 5g fat
Ditch it: Chocolate Chip Cookies
3, small, 160 calories, 8g fat
Dish it: Italian Pizzelles
1 large cookie, 67 calories, 3.3g fat
Ditch it: French Fries
Medium-size order, 380 calories, 19g fat
Dish it: Baked French Fries
170g serving, 140 calories, 2g fat
Ditch it: Milk Shake
11 oz, 651 calories, 9.5g fat
Dish it: Fat-Free Frozen Yogurt
1/2 Cup, 100 calories, 0g fat
Ditch it: Cheeseburger
1 large, 564 calories, 31.5g fat
Dish it: Portobello Mushroom Cheeseburger
1 burger, 331 calories, 9g fat
Ditch it: Hot Dog (1/4 lb) with Ketchup, Mustard, Onion and Sauerkraut
1 hot dog, 552 calories, 32 g fat
Dish it: Chicken and Apple Sausage on Whole Wheat Bun with Mustard
1 sausage, 253 calories, 4g fat