It’s Midnight: Do You Know Where Your Model Is?

It’s getting to be that time in New York City where the island is invaded by tall and slender young’ns parading the streets: models. Love them or not, they’re absolutely crucial to the success of a fashion show.

There’s been a huge amount of debate over the size of some of these beautiful gazelles. Sure, some of them can thank their gene pool for being the size and height that they are, but many go to extreme measures and answer to a huge amount of pressure to remain an unrealistic size (no new news there).

However, we were stoked to see that the CFDA in correlation with the Model Alliance just released their Model Health Guidelines for this fashion week season. These beautiful ladies will be getting carded to confirm that they’re all over 16 (so it’s basically like the coolest underage club around). And one of the best details? Models under 18 will not be allowed to be at a fitting after midnight.

OK, if you’re not aware, models can be asked to pose into the wee hours of the morning before a show as looks undergo final tweaks. We’re pretty into the idea of the curfew, and we’re wondering if this could apply to editors too. Just saying… Sleep deprivation is never a good look no matter what your job is.